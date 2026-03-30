Havoc Deliver Complete Effort in 3-0 Shutout of Mayhem

Published on March 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Huntsville Havoc dominated the ice and killed key penalties, shutting out the Macon Mayhem on Sunday afternoon.

Dropping the gloves just 3:16 into the first period, Charlie Risk and a Mayhem forward received matching majors for fighting. Nearly four minutes later Dawson Sciarrino went at it with another opposing forward, keeping the tensions high. At 15:10, Cole Reginato, assisted by Josh Kestner and Charlie Risk, scored on a breakaway, catching Macon in a defensemen change.

The second frame saw many strong opportunities on both ends of the ice with Huntsville slightly outshooting Macon 18-15. Lincoln Erne, supported by Dom Procopio and Dylan Robbins, capitalized on a power play at 3:01 after a high-sticking penalty against the Mayhem. The contested game went into the second break with a 2-0 score in favor of the Havoc.

Macon fought hard for a comeback in the third period. When Huntsville went on an extended penalty kill, the Mayhem ramped up the pressure, even pulling their goalie for a brief 6-on-4 advantage, but could not find the back of the net. Instead, Gio Procopio, backed by Austin Alger and Dom Procopio, put a puck between the empty pipes, extending to 3-0. A scrum broke out in the final 30 seconds of play, resulting in a matching pair of misconducts for each side. Despite several man advantages for the Mayhem in the final period, Alex Proctor stood firm in the crease for Huntsville, earning his first professional shutout.

Alex Proctor stopped 34-of-34 shots to seal the win and record his first pro shutout. Huntsville went 1-for-1 on the power play.

The Havoc will remain on the road for their next game on Friday, April 3 against the Quad City Storm at Vibrant Arena at the MARK.







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