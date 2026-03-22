Havoc Split Weekend Homestand against Roanoke

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc could not convert on key special team efforts, splitting weekend series with a narrow loss at home against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday night.

While the Havoc outshot the Dawgs 12-8 in the first period, neither team broke through, leaving the frame scoreless.

The pace picked up in the second period. At 5:56, Roanoke opened the scoring. Despite a brief stretch of 4-on-4 hockey at the midway point, Huntsville was unable to find the equalizer before the second break.

The third period saw tensions boiling over several times. Extending their lead at 12:32, the Dawgs scored their game-winning goal. The Havoc promptly answered on the power play when Dawson Sciarrino, assisted by Cole Reginato, cut the deficit down to 2-1. Some pushing and shoving ensued at 19:22, resulting in a pair of misconduct majors for each team. After Huntsville pulled the goalie, Roanoke sealed their victory with an empty net goal. Another fight in the final minutes closed out the heated weekend matchup, seeing a matching set of fighting majors.

Brian Wilson stopped 28-of-30 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-6 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay at home for their next game against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, March 27 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.

by kcook







SPHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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