MacPhee's Last-Minute Goal Leads Thunderbolts over Storm

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Tied 1-1 late in the third period, Cameron MacPhee's first goal of the season came at a great time, with 28 seconds remaining, to lead the Thunderbolts over Quad City by a 2-1 score at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, March 28th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT.

Following a scoreless first period, the Thunderbolts struck first at 4:06 of the second period with Evan Miller scoring off a rebound from Seth Bernard and Scott Kirton on their only power play of the game. On Quad City's third power play of six however, the Storm tied the game 1-1 at 8:25, with Davis Kirkendall scoring the goal deflecting a shot by Leif Mattson. In the final 8 minutes of the third period still tied 1-1, Evansville had to fend off three consecutive Storm power plays, and the league's top penalty kill team in Evansville proved their appropriate rank by killing off all three opportunities to keep the game tied. Moments after a successful penalty kill at the onset of the final minute of regulation, MacPhee's blast from the left boards found daylight through Zane Steeves, assisted by Myles Abbate and Tyson Gilmour to give Evansville the 2-1 lead, a March Madness-worthy buzzer beater to secure the win for the Thunderbolts. With the victory, Evansville now only needs a maximum of 3 points out of the remaining 12 possible to clinch a berth in this year's President's Cup Playoffs and can do so tomorrow afternoon with another victory of any fashion over Quad City.

Miller and MacPhee scored Evansville's goals, while Cody Karpinski finished with 21 saves on 22 shots for his 6th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet for the final time this regular season on Sunday, March 22nd at Vibrant Arena, with Quad City leading the already-clinched regular season series 8-6.

Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from March 21, 2026

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