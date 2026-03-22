Dawgs Get Revenge in Huntsville

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Rail Yard Dawgs (29-20-5) defeated the Huntsville Havoc (27-20-6) 3-1 on the back of goaltender Austyn Roudebush's impressive performance, pushing Roanoke back into second place in the standings.

Roanoke and Huntsville battled from the opening puck drop. Huntsville outshot the Dawgs in the opening period 12-8, but neither side was able to punch one through. Roanoke had a pair of sloppy bench penalties early in the period, and John Aonso was called for a hooking, but the Dawgs successfully defended on the penalty kill on all occasions.

Gustav Müller netted the first goal for Roanoke, his 14th of the season, after returning from the ECHL just yesterday morning. Roanoke was awaiting a penalty on the Havoc and pulled Roudebush, and was able to convert with the sixth man on the ice. Nick Cyprian assisted the goal along with Matt O'Dea, marking Cyprian's first professional point.

In the third period, Travis Broughman burst through defenders after a high pass, swiftly sliding it under the left leg of Havoc goalie Brian Wilson. Joe Widmar received a slashing penalty 20 seconds later, putting Huntsville back on the power play. Dawson Sciarrino scored the only Huntsville goal of the evening, the only successful man-advantage for the Havoc on six opportunities.

Dominiks Marcinkevics extended Roanoke's lead with 38 seconds remaining on the empty net, powering Roanoke to the 3-1 victory. Roudebush finished the night with 30 saves on 31 shots, supported by impactful stops by Tim Gould and Bryce Martin.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back on home ice for their last regular season matchup of the year Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 against Fayetteville. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







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