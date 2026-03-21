Marcinkevics Added, Bertamini Added to IR

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that forward Dominiks Marcinkevics has been added to the team's roster. Additionally, Connor Bertamini has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve.

Marcinkevics has exclusively played for the FPHL Pee Dee Ice Cats during the 2025-2026 season, notching 28 goals and 35 assists in 40 games. During the 2024-2025 season, he played for the ECHL Reading Royals and Atlanta Gladiators. Marcinkevics is no stranger to the Star City; his name appeared on the Dawgs roster in both the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons.

Bertamini signed with the team in early March after the conclusion of his collegiate career at Alberta Magnus College (NCAA-III.) Bertamini has played six games in a Roanoke uniform.

The Rail Yard Dawgs finish their weekend road series against the Huntsville Havoc tonight at the Von Braun Center. Puck drop on March 21 is set for 8:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







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