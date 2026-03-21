SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Birmingham's CJ Walker

Birmingham's CJ Walker has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized slew-footing infraction in Game 259, Pensacola at Birmingham, played on Friday, March 20.

Walker will miss Birmingham's game tonight against Pensacola.







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