Six Different Scorers Strike in Marksmen Bounce Back Win

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Macon Mayhem 6-2 on Saturday night.

John Moncovich netted his 13th of the season, potting home a rebound right at the top of the crease at 8:39 into the first, set up by Ryan Lieth and Jordan Henderson to put the Marksmen up 1-0. Khaden Henry batted home a deflection goal at 16:16, set up by Justin Kelley and Michael Herrera to make it 1-1. Kyler Head capitalized on a Macon defensive zone turnover at 17:44, rounding out the first period scoring to make it 2-1.

Coltan Wilkie was found alone on the left wing side, catching a feed from Cayden Cahill 5:41 into the second period, extending the lead to 3-1. Sam Dabrowski wired home a power play tally at 8:46, with helpers from Shane Murphy and Jordan Henderson, making it 4-1. Parker Allison rifled home a shot from the blue line at 19:51, created by Connor May and Michael Herrera to close out the second period 4-2.

John Woernle logged his first professional goal at 8:38, with Will White picking up his first career assist and Sam Anzai picking up the secondary helper, putting the Marksmen back ahead by three to make it 5-2. Graeme McCrory cashed in an empty netter at 17:57, set up by Blake Humphrey and Ryan Lieth to secure the 6-2 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 30-of-32 shots in the Marksmen win, and Josh Boyko stopped 25-of-30 in the Mayhem effort.

The Marksmen will close out the weekend tomorrow for Salute to Service presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, as they're set to host the Knoxville Ice Bears. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 3 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







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