Mayhem Dominated in 6-2 Loss to Marksmen

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) - The Mayhem couldn't complete a weekend sweep of the Fayetteville Marksmen, losing 6-2 in North Carolina.

In a game that started with the Marksmen controlling the majority of the chances, the Marksmen were able to get the game's first lead with John Moncovich receiving a back-door tap in to beat Josh Boyko. The Mayhem then killed off a penalty after Michael Herrera went to the box for two minutes. During the bump-up shift, the Mayhem thought they had snuck a dirty goal past Ryan Kenny, but it was waved off by referee Justin Tomecek for reasons unbeknownst to the rest of the building. The very next shift, Noah Roitman took a stick to the face and was injured briefly, but rather than a four-minute power play, the call was two minutes for hooking. It didn't matter for the Mayhem though, as Michael Herrera found Khaden Henry for a power play goal to even the scoring. The Marksmen took the momentum right back, with Kyler Head scoring on a breakaway to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

The second period began with the Marksmen extending their lead, as Coltan Wilkie continues to play the villain for the Mayhem and made it 3-1. After a too-many men on the ice call against the Mayhem, the Marksmen capitalized on the power play with Sam Dabrowski cleaning up the scraps to make it 4-1 Marksmen. With just nine seconds left in the period, the Mayhem pulled back within two thanks to a Parker Allison on a power play blast, making it 4-2 Marksmen at the end of the second period.

The Mayhem began the third period with a successful penalty kill, and had a chance to cut the lead to one on a power play, but could not get their third power play goal of the game. The following shift, the Marksmen moved the other way and John Woernle gave Fayetteville a little more cushion with a snipe to make the score 5-2. Macon got a late power play chance with under five minutes to go, pulling Josh Boyko to give Macon a chance at six-on-four, but were unable to convert. Graeme McCrory scored the empty netter to ice it for Fayetteville and secure a huge win for the Marksmen, 6-2.

The Mayhem return back home for their final homestand on Friday, March 27 for Cherry Blossom Night against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Secure your tickets at maconmayhem.com.







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