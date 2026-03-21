Mayhem Hold on for Huge Win over Marksmen

Published on March 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - The Mayhem withstood a late push from the Marksmen to get a big 2-1 win in regulation over their rivals.

The first period was controlled by the Mayhem, as the new-look line of Michael Herrera, Conor Witherspoon and Khaden Henry created a number of scoring chances, but Ryan Kenny stood tall making 14 saves in a period with zero penalties and zero goals.

That trend did not continue into the second, as Connor May and Sam Dabrowski dropped the gloves off of the opening face-off, and 39 seconds later Ayodele Adeniye and Max Messier did the same. The Mayhem used the fights as a spark, as Khaden Henry stripped the puck from Jordan Henderson, setting up Conor Witherspoon who found Michael Herrera in the slot for his 13th goal of the season. A few minutes later, Shane Murphy ran into Josh Boyko behind the net and Nick Dineen dropped the gloves with him immediately after. Again, the Mayhem used the fight to build momentum as a heavy shift from the line of Cooper Fensterstock, Jake Goldowski, and Alex Cohen led to a greasy goal in front by the Mayhem captain to extend the lead to 2-0. Both teams failed to convert on power plays at the end of the second, and the Mayhem carried a two-goal lead into the third period.

After an uneventful start to the period, the Marksmen cut the lead in half with a pass from Henderson below the goal line to Ryan Leith in front, making it 2-1 with less than ten minutes to go. The teams got physical down the stretch, starting with a Coltan Wilkie 10-minute misconduct for a check to the head of Conor Witherspoon that came with 5:24 left in the third period. The Mayhem were set to have a three-minute major power play after a two-minute segment of four-on-four, but shortly after, Shane Murphy leveled Parker Allison in front of the Mayhem bench, leading to a fight with Michael Krupinski where Krupinski drew a two-minute instigator. The Marksmen chose not to pull Ryan Kenny with 5:04 left in regulation and make it a five-on-three power play, and the Mayhem successfully killed off the four-on-three. The Mayhem milked the clock during their major power play until the end of regulation, securing a 2-1 win.

The Mayhem are on the road against Fayetteville tomorrow before returning back home for their final homestand on Friday, March 27 for Cherry Blossom Night against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Secure your tickets at maconmayhem.com.

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