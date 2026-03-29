Macon Can't Claw Back in Loss to Knoxville

Published on March 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - Mac's birthday was not bashing with the Mayhem falling to the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-2 at home.

Unlike Friday's game, both teams got off to fast starts, resulting in a slew of goals. Just 1:03 into the period, Macon would go to the penalty kill that saw Tim Kent score from afar on the ice. Khaden Henry, who is red hot currently, found the equalizer for a tap-in goal. Knoxville would retake the lead after a turnover by the Mayhem in the defensive zone that Tyler Williams took advantage of. Stefan Miklakos took a holding penalty, which the Ice Bears did not waste, scoring on another good shot by Dawson McKinney. The Mayhem were fortunate to receive back-to-back penalty calls that sent them to power plays 13 seconds apart. On the second power play, Khaden Henry found his second of the period, cutting the lead to 3-2 for his second game in a row with multiple goals at 4:01. Macon killed off another penalty. Alex Cohen received a roughing penalty at the conclusion of the period, which gave Knoxville a power play to start the second period.

The Mayhem were able to kill off the penalty assessed at the end of the first period, but a minute after, Knoxville would find their insurance goal off the stick of Mitch Atkins. From there, the Mayhem started to build off of hard-working forechecking and more shots on net. Multiple times, the Mayhem came close, including on a 4-on-4 where the Mayhem did anything but score. The Mayhem finished the period well with no goals to show for it and headed into the third period down two goals.

There was not much to mention about the third period other than that the Mayhem were the better, more aggressive team. They never gave up, throwing all they could at the net. Even trying unconventional plays like a Conor Witherspoon between-the-legs shot that created chaos in front of the net, just could not slam it home. Knoxville goaltender Logan Flodell had a bounce-back game, stopping 30 of 32 shots, leading the way for Knoxville to split the season series and take this game 4-2.

The Mayhem have their final regular season ride at home on Sunday, March 29, to celebrate Salute to Service presented by NGS one last time. Don't miss the action! Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com!

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SPHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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