Perfect Penalty Kill Powers Marksmen Past Dawgs

Published on March 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-2 on Saturday night.

Fayetteville came out with a much better start, but it was Gustav Muller right off of a faceoff 10:53 to put Roanoke on the board, set up by Joe Widmar to put the Dawgs up 1-0. Tim Manning extended the lead, rifling home a one-timer set up by Bryce Martin and John Aonso at 17:15, making it 2-0 closing out the first period scoring.

Evan Pringle notched his first professional goal 6:04 into the second period, deflecting a shot from the point created by Marcus Fechko and Ayodele Adeniye, putting the Marksmen on the board to make it 2-1. Blake Humphrey added a short-handed tally at 7:28, sweeping home a rebound off of a play created by Sam Anzai and John Woernle, tying the game 2-2. Sam Anzai sat on the back door, catching a feed from Kyler Head who entered the zone on the right wing side to make it 3-2 at 13:09, rounding out the second period scoring.

The Marksmen penalty kill stepped up big in the third, killing off two separate 5-on-3 Roanoke power plays, one at 6:12 and the other at 9:57. John Moncovich added the exclamation point at 19:24 in the empty netter, securing the 4-2 final.

Ryan Kenny stopped 34-of-36 shots in the Marksmen win, and Austyn Roudebush stopped 29-of-32 in the Roanoke efforts.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Thursday, April 2nd to host the Macon Mayhem for Salute to Service presented by Soldiers First Real Estate. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.







SPHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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