Dawgs Fight Hard, Fall Just Short in 4-2 Loss to Marksmen

Published on March 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (30-21-5) jumped out to an early two-goal lead, but the Fayetteville Marksmen (22-26-7) responded with four unanswered goals to hand the Dawgs a 4-2 loss on Saturday night at Berglund Center.

Fresh off a 6-1 win on Friday, Roanoke carried that momentum into the opening period.

The Dawgs struck first at the 10:53 mark as Gustav Müller slipped one past Ryan Kenny for his 15th goal of the season. The tally marked Müller's first since returning to the Star City following an ECHL call-up to the Orlando Solar Bears.

Roanoke doubled its lead late in the frame when Tim Manning finished off a feed from Bryce Martin at the 17:15 mark. Despite registering just six shots in the period, the Dawgs took a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission.

Fayetteville answered in the second period, starting with Evan Pringle, who redirected a shot from Marcus Fechko to put the Marksmen on the board.

After a cross-checking penalty to Graeme McCrory at 6:42, Roanoke went to the power play, but it was Fayetteville that capitalized. Blake Humphrey scored shorthanded at 7:28 to even the game at 2-2.

Sam Anzai netted what proved to be the game-winning goal at 13:09 of the second, giving the Marksmen three goals in the period and a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame.

Roanoke pushed in the third period, outshooting Fayetteville 30-21 over the final 40 minutes, but could not find the equalizer despite multiple quality chances, including two 5-on-3 opportunities. John Moncovich sealed the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute.

The teams split the weekend series, each earning a win and two points.

In net, Austyn Roudebush made 29 saves while appearing in his 225th career SPHL game, setting a new league record for most games played by a goaltender, surpassing Peter Di Salvo. Roudebush adds the milestone to an already decorated résumé that includes a playoff MVP award and the SPHL record for career wins by a goalie.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road next weekend to close out the regular season with a two-game series against the Peoria Rivermen. The set begins Friday, April 3 at 8:15 p.m. EST at Carver Arena.

The Dawgs have clinched a spot in the 2026 SPHL President's Cup Playoffs! Playoff packages are on sale now online or by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office, and will be available through March 31. Single game tickets and parking passes will go on sale at a later date. Season ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are also now available by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Roanoke's 2026 postseason is sponsored by Haley Toyota.







SPHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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