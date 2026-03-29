White out Winners - Rivermen Victorious over Evansville, 3-1

Published on March 28, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - In front of 9121 fans at Carver Arena, the Rivermen (37-16-2), hosting their first-ever White Out Night, held off the Evansville Thunderbolts (29-19-7) by a score of 3-1 on Saturday night thanks to two goals from Griffen Fox and a key game-winning tally from Garrett Devine, who returned to the Rivermen after an extended call-up in the ECHL. Rivermen netminder Nick Latinovich made 17 saves on 18 shots in the contest.

The Rivermen will aim to clinch the weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 3:15 pm. It marks the final Sunday Family Funday game of the season in Peoria.

FIRST PERIOD

The Rivermen jumped out to an early lead as Alex Davis held in the zone on a hustle play along the left-wing boards to get the puck to Alec Baer, who was curling to the circle. Baer fired a shot on net that produced a rebound, and that rebound was put into the net by Griffen Fox from right in front of the net. With a 1-0 lead, the Rivermen struck again just over a minute later as Michael McChesney fed a cross-ice pass to recent returner Garrett Devine, who was streaking in along the right-wing side. Devine stepped up to the top of the right circle and snipped a high-rising wrist shot into the top left corner past Evansville goaltender Kristian Stead.

SECOND PERIOD

Both sides traded power plays in the middle period as the Thunderbolts embarked on back-to-back advantages but were held in check by the Rivermen's penalty killers. Peoria also had three power plays, but, like their opponents, they were unable to score to extend their lead.

THIRD PERIOD

Evansville picked up a late goal after Terry Ryder was pushed into his net as he curled in front of goaltender Nick Latinovich, and the puck crossed the goal line. Evansville pressed hard in the final minutes of regulation, only for the Rivermen to score an empty net goal thanks to Fox in the closing seconds to secure a 3-1 victory on home ice.







SPHL Stories from March 28, 2026

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