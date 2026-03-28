Henry Shines in Huge Mayhem Win

Published on March 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The flowers were blooming on Cherry Blossom Night for the Mayhem as they took care of the Knoxville Ice Bears 4-1 to open the weekend at home.

For the two teams that, statistically speaking, are the worst first-period teams in the league, both hit the ice fast. Knoxville had early chances that goaltender Josh Boyko had to be ready for, which Macon countered with some odd-man rushes. Both goalies were able to make big saves early. Still, the Mayhem struck first with a Conor Witherspoon goal that he tucked in an open net after a Nick Dineen shot rebounded off the endboard directly to Witherspoon at 7:58. This established early momentum for Macon, nearly scoring just seconds later. Knoxville, also in the playoff hunt bubble, created their opportunities, and Boyko showed off his cat-like reflexes flashing the glove on multiple occasions. Shots read 11-8 Ice Bears after the first, but did not feel that way with Mayhem taking the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

The second period belonged to the Mayhem. The Mayhem continued to dominate possession time and had many chances that Knoxville goaltender Logan Flodell was turning away the best he could. At 13:58, Khaden Henry turned on a wrister against his momentum that was pinpoint marksmanship over Flodell's glove from the far circle for the insurance goal. Just 1:37 later, Henry would get his second goal off a crafty move to the front of the net by Witherspoon, which Henry would clean up in front. Macon would receive two power plays after that they could not convert on. Stefan Miklakos was hit high in the head, and he did go to the bench under his own power with under five minutes remaining. With 1:41 remaining, Max Messier clearly beat Flodell for the fourth goal. The goal light went off, play stopped, but the official waved the goal off. Witherspoon put the puck in the net for good measure, which was signalled as a goal by the official, but after a conversation with the goal judge and the other officials on the ice, no goals were called. The score remained 3-0, Mayhem. Macon capped off their 21-shot period by nearly scoring again, but just ran out of time as the period expired.

Miklakos was back to start the third period, which was good news for Macon. Three minutes into the period, Matteo Ybarra demolished Kyle Soper in the open ice, and Button would receive a retaliation roughing call that would send the Mayhem to the power play. On the power play, Hayden Ford danced the shoes off a defender and made a great pass to Michael Herrera, who tapped in the easy goal for the four-goal lead. Macon started to take their foot off the gas a little bit when the Ice Bears started to push back. Knoxville eventually would break threw off a nice Carson Vance shot from outside that may have been goaltender interference, but the goal counted anyway, bringing the score to 4-1 Mayhem. Boyko was key down the stretch, making some big saves in his 32-save performance. No save was bigger than a penalty shot save on Dawson McKinney, which came in the middle of a Knoxville power play. The Mayhem inch closer to a playoff berth with the 4-1 win.

Mac's Birthday Bash is set to be a fun one when the Mayhem face off with the Knoxville Ice Bears as Macon continues their push for the playoffs Saturday, March 27. Don't miss out on all the fun! Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com!







SPHL Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.