Havoc Outscore Bulls, 5-2, Clinch Playoffs

Published on March 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc pull away in the first period and deny the Birmingham Bulls a late rally, securing their spot in the playoffs and claiming the Yellowhammer once again.

The first period saw the state rivalry manifest itself early on when Frank Trazzera dropped the gloves with a Birmingham forward at 2:11. Austin Alger, assisted by Gio Procopio and Cam Cook, opened the scoring midway through the frame. Less than two minutes later Josh Kestner, backed by Dawson Sciarrino and Charlie Risk, put the next puck past the opposing goalie. With the help of Jack Jaunich, Cam Cook fired the game-winning puck in the net at 12:46. Despite the Bulls exchanging their goaltender, Josh Kestner scored the insurance goal at 16:42, set up by Cole Reginato and Kevin Weaver-Vitale. The Havoc took a 4-0 lead into the first intermission.

While Huntsville went on the penalty kill four times in the second period, they outshot the Bulls 9-5. At 7:57, Austin Alger extended the lead to 5-0 via assists by Cam Cook and Charlie Risk. After a tripping penalty against the Havoc, Birmingham answered with a power-play goal at 13:34.

Trying to make a comeback in the third period, the Bulls scored their second goal of the night at 1:09. Huntsville remained strong defensively to deny any other shots on goal, clinching their spot in the playoffs and retaking the Joe Stroud Memorial Yellowhammer with a 5-2 win.

Brian Wilson stopped 22-of-24 shots. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay at home for their next game against the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday, March 28 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.

by kcook







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