Ice Bears Fall to Macon 4-1 in Road Loss

Published on March 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville took a slim deficit into the second period, but gave up a pair of quick goals and never recovered as the Ice Bears fell to Macon 4-1 at the Macon Coliseum Friday night.

Conor Witherspoon scored the only goal of the first period when Nick Dineen's shot from the blue line sailed wide and hit the glass. The rebound deflected out to the right side of the crease for Witherspoon to put the puck on net behind Logan Flodell.

Flodell stopped Michael Herrera from the left circle on a three-on-two and denied Alex Cohen with a blocker save after the puck slid out in front of the crease from behind the net.

Josh Boyko preserved Macon's lead through the first period, blocking Jared Westcott's wrist shot from the left circle, fighting off Frankie Ireland's quick release from the slot and stopping Carson Vance's one-timer from in front with the glove.

Khaden Henry added to Macon's lead when he stole the puck in the zone, skated to the right circle and found the far side post at 6:03 of the second. Henry scored on a cross-crease pass less than two minutes later to make it 3-0 at the intermission.

Michael Herrera scored off a rebound to make it 4-0 Mayhem in the third period.

Carson Vance scored his fifth of the year to get Knoxville on the board with a wrist shot through a screen from the right circle. He and Lucas Helland exchanged the puck on the perimeter and Vance made his way to the circle and fired a shot top shelf at 7:42.

Dawson McKinney was awarded a penalty shot late in the third, but Boyko stopped McKinney's backhand with a pad save. Boyko finished with 31 saves.

Flodell made 31 stops for Knoxville.

The two teams will face off again Saturday night in Macon.







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