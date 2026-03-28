Peoria's Third Period Comeback Falls Short In Overtime

Published on March 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - Peoria's comeback rally in the third period fell just short on Friday night. The Rivermen (36-16-2) fell to the Evansville Thunderbolts (29-18-7) 3-2 in overtime at the Ford Center. Jordan Ernst and Michael McChesney scored for the Rivermen. Goaltender Jack Bostedt made 17 saves on 20 shots.

The Rivermen will be back in action on Saturday night for their $6 ticket night and White Out Night. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm, and fewer than 2,000 tickets are still available as of this writing.

FIRST PERIOD The Rivermen had about the best period on the road that you could ask for, provided they did not score. Peoria out-hit, out-hustled, and out-shot the Thunderbolts 9-2 over the course of the first period of play. Despite this, however, Evansville goaltender Cody Karpinski held the Rivermen at bay as both teams faced a scoreless deadlock after the first 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD Evansville came back, scoring two unanswered goals in the second period: one on the power play, the other off a failed Rivermen clear late in the frame. Peoria had several quality chances to get on the board, from breakaways to power plays, but was unable to solve Karpinski in the second.

THIRD PERIOD Just like the first period, Peoria came out strong in the third, out-shooting the Thunderbolts 10- 3. Jordan Ernst started the rally on the power play, curling to the base of the left-wing circle and firing a shot low to the short side. Karpinski made the initial save, but Ernst followed through and forced the rebound into the net to pull the Rivermen within one. Late in the period, another net-mouth scramble saw Michael McChesney bury a rebound between Karpinski's legs to tie it 2-2. With momentum and confidence, the Rivermen held on through the end of regulation, but a delay of the game call against Peoria in the final minute put the Thunderbolts on the power play to start overtime.

OVERTIME

Evansville gained a four-on-three power play in overtime and set up its offense in the Rivermen's zone. Forty-five seconds into the extra period, Evansville fired a shot from the high slot that beat goaltender Jack Bostedt low, ending the game with a 3-2 overtime win as the Rivermen's comeback attempt fell just short.







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