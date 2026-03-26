Rivermen Roundup: Peoria Hosting $6 Ticket Night During Three-Game Series with Evansville

Published on March 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (36-16-1) are hosting a $6 ticket night on Saturday as they are set to take on the Evansville Thunderbolts (28-18-7) on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this weekend as the regular season comes to a near conclusion. Friday's game is set for 7:00 pm in Evansville, IN, while Saturday and Sunday's games will be at Carver Arena in Peoria at 7:15 pm and 3:15 pm, respectively.

THE DETAILS

The first-place Peoria Rivermen will take on Evansville on Friday at the Ford Center at 7:00 pm in the last road game for the Rivermen this season. On Saturday, Peoria will return home for White Out Night and 6$ ticket night. Over 7500+ tickets have already been sold as the Rivermen look to Cram Carver. Tickets start at just $6, and the first 1000 fans will receive a free Rivermen puck thanks to Carle Health. The Rivermen will be wearing all-white uniforms and are encouraging fans to wear white as well. On Sunday, Peoria will host its final Sunday Family Funday, featuring a pregame kids' fest, a postgame skate with the team, and $8 upper-bowl kids' tickets.

WHY IT MATTERS

Following locking up first place in the SPHL for the second season in a row, the Rivermen have only five games left in the regular season. Peoria will look to tune up and prepare for the postseason with a key three-game weekend against Evansville. The Thunderbolts are the defending President's Cup Champions and are a possible playoff opponent for the Rivermen. This weekend will be the final meetings of the season between the two rivals. Peoria is 4-7-0 against the Thunderbolts this year.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off a two-game weekend sweep of the Knoxville Ice Bears last weekend. The Rivermen won 3-0 and 4-1. Goaltender Jack Bostedt was in net for both games and allowed just one goal against. The Rivermen also clinched the William B. Coffey Trophy as regular season champions for the second year in a row and the seventh time as members of the Southern Professional Hockey League.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt was honored as this week's Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for his efforts in Knoxville for the Rivermen. Bostedt made 60 saves on 61 shots on net last weekend against the Knoxville Ice Bears en route to back-to-back victories for the Peoria Rivermen. This included his 5th shutout performance of the year on Friday night, where Bostedt made 29 saves en route to a 3-0 Rivermen win. Bostedt currently leads all SPHL goaltenders in goals-against-average (1.52), save-percentage (.950), and shutouts (5).

SCOUTING THE THUNDERBOLTS

After starting the month of March with two losses in Knoxville, the Thunderbolts have rallied back with four wins in their last five games. Key to this surge has been Evansville Thunderbolts forward Scott Kirton, who has led the way offensively with 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in his last 4 games.







SPHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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