The Bubba's 33 March Player of the Month for Your Rail Yard Dawgs Is #12 Tim Manning

Published on March 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Bubba's 33 March Player of the Month for your Rail Yard Dawgs is #12... Tim Manning!

The five-foot-ten forward has been heating up for the Dawgs, tallying one goal and four assists through the first six games of the month. Manning has also registered fifteen shots, two penalty minutes and a +1 rating during the month of March.

Manning returned to the Dawgs this fall after beginning his professional career in the Star City last March, appearing on Opening Night against Huntsville on October 17 before being placed on injured reserve. The Concord, Ohio native has totaled six goals, 15 assists, and 37 penalty minutes in 50 games this season for the Dawgs!







SPHL Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.