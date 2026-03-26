Thunderbolts Host Rivermen this Friday for Superhero Night

Published on March 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Following a sweep of their two games this past weekend against Quad City, the playoff-bound Thunderbolts continue to move forward in their quest for a Top-4 playoff spot against the Peoria Rivermen this coming weekend, at Ford Center for Superhero Night this Friday before Saturday night and Sunday afternoon rematches in Peoria.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts defeated the Quad City Storm 2-1 on Saturday night at Ford Center, with Evan Miller scoring in the second period to open the scoring and Cameron MacPhee scoring the winning goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation time, preventing overtime and denying the Storm any standings points. On Sunday afternoon, the Thunderbolts trailed 1-0 after one period before scoring five-unanswered goals from Anthony Mollica, Aaron Huffnagle, Scott Kirton, Miller, and Matt Clark en route to a 5-2 victory at Quad City, clinching a playoff spot in the process.

The Week Ahead:

It's time to unleash your inner superhero! Join us this Friday, March 27th for Superhero Night against the Peoria Rivermen, puck drop at 7:00pm CT! Grab your cape, throw on your favorite superhero costume, and get ready for a night packed with action! Select superheroes and villain kids will be in attendance to take pictures with throughout the game. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen will meet again in Peoria this Saturday and Sunday at Peoria Civic Center, opening face-off set for 7:15pm CT on Saturday night and 3:15pm CT on Sunday afternoon. Fans can watch the action live on FloHockey or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

Join us for Country Night on Friday, April 3rd at the Ford Center! Break out the boots and flannel as we bring country vibes to the rink with hits all night long, themed fun, and hard-hitting hockey action! Sam Hahn is set to perform on the ice after the game! Puck drop is at 7:00! We want to say THANK YOU during our Fan Appreciation Night! Join us for a special game filled with raffles from our amazing sponsors to honor the best fans in hockey. Don't miss your chance to cheer loud before the team heads to the Presidents Cup Playoffs! A game-worn jersey auction will be held after the game. The first 1800 in the building will receive a team poster presented by FanCave!

Scouting the Opponent:

Peoria Rivermen:

Record: 36-16-1, 73 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Michael McChesney (31 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Alec Baer (56 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Jack Bostedt (16-6-1, .950 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs PEO: 7-4-0

Following a week off, the Rivermen swept their two games this past weekend in Knoxville, beginning with a 3-0 shutout victory on Friday night behind goals from Connor Szmul, Cory Dennis and Mike Moran and a 29-save performance by Jack Bostedt in goal. The Rivermen went on to defeat Knoxville 4-1 on Saturday with goals from Jordan Ernst, Trenten Heyde, Braydon Barker and Griffen Fox, with Bostedt stopping another 31 of 32 shots faced and earning SPHL Player of the Week honors.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Rapid City - ECHL)

- 39 GP, 5 G, 16 A, 21 P, 14 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 19 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 8 PIM

- Keanan Stewart (Tahoe - ECHL)

- 9 GP, 1 G, 1 A, 2 P, 2 PIM

Transactions:

- Wed. 3/25: D Matt Clark placed on team suspension

Season tickets for the 2026-27 season and single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from March 26, 2026

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