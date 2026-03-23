Thunderbolts Rally to Sweep Storm, Clinch Playoff Spot

Published on March 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Moline, Ill.: Down 1-0 after the first period, the Thunderbolts rallied to score five-unanswered goals in the second and third periods to defeat Quad City 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at Vibrant Arena, moving back into a tie for second place and clinching their return to the President's Cup Playoffs. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, March 27th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT.

It was nearly another scoreless first period, however the Storm grabbed the first lead of the day as Brodie Girod scored on a power play in the period's final second. After battling to kill off another Storm power play early in the second period, the Thunderbolts found their legs and began their rally, beginning with a beautiful passing play to Anthony Mollica from Evan Miller and Aiden MacIntosh to tie the game at 10:54. 2:54 into the third period, Mollica stole the puck in the neutral zone and fed Aaron Huffnagle on a rush into the offensive zone, with Huffnagle sniping a shot top-shelf to give Evansville a 2-1 lead. On the power play, Scott Kirton scored on a back-door pass to make it 3-1 at 9:46, assisted by MacIntosh and Joey Berkopec. At 14:26, Miller scored to extend the lead to 4-1 off a 2-on-1 from MacIntosh and Kirton. For good measure, Matt Clark added an unassisted empty net goal with 2:06 remaining to further build the lead up to 5-1. The Storm got an inconsequential late bounce with Gage Dill scoring at 18:21, shortening Evansville's final lead to a 5-2 final score. With the victory, Evansville moved back into a tie for 2nd place with Roanoke and clinched their return to the President's Cup Playoffs, Evansville's sixth consecutive season finishing the regular season in playoff position.

Mollica, Miller and Kirton each scored one goal and one assist, while MacIntosh tallied three assists. In goal, Cody Karpinski finished with 32 saves on 34 shots for his 7th win of the season. The Thunderbolts and Storm do not meet again this regular season, with Quad City's season series victory shortened to an 8-7 finish.

Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







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