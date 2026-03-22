Doney Moved to Season Ending IR

Published on March 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Sunday that Cory Doney has been moved to season-ending injured reserve for the remainder of the 2025-2026 season.

Doney appeared in 16 games for Roanoke this season with three points. The defenseman was also on the team's roster in 2024-2025 where he notched four points in the 32 games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back on home ice for their last regular season matchup of the year Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 against Fayetteville. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from March 22, 2026

Doney Moved to Season Ending IR - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

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