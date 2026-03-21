Dawgs Fall to Havoc Despite Hot Start

Published on March 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (28-19-5) fell to the Huntsville Havoc (27-19-6) by a final score of 3-5 in a battle of momentum.

Roanoke opened the game with a pair of goals from David Novotny and Travis Broughman, gaining a 2-0 lead during the first. Novotny's tenth goal of the season was his first against his former team since joining the Dawgs on February 14. The Dawgs were outshot by the Havoc through the first period of play 6-11, a trend that would continue throughout the game.

Huntsville was able to regain momentum in the second period, capitalizing on Matt Dorsey's cross-checking penalty thanks to Austin Alger's power play goal. Josh Kestner quickly followed just over a minute later with his first of the night, tying the game at 2-2. Ninety seconds after Kestner's goal, a fight broke out between Caden Pattison and Connor Fries, the first of several between the two teams.

Novotny was penalized with just one second remaining in the second period. The Huntsville power play carried over to the third and eventually led to Kestner's second goal early in the period, earning Huntsville's first lead of the game at 2-3. Joe Widmar quickly tied it back up moments later on a Dawgs power play, with more fighting quickly ensuing.

After a host of penalties and packed boxes for both sides, Kestner punched through the game winner, sealing the hat trick with 9:56 remaining on the clock. Cole Reginato followed with a power play goal of his own just three minutes later, sealing the deal after Widmar's two-minute roughing call.

Widmar's one goal and one assist bring him closer to several franchise single-season records. Widmar needs just four goals, six assists, and three points to break franchise records in all three categories.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will play the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday, March 21 at the Von Braun Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







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