Ice Bears Stymied in Loss to Rivermen

Published on March 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville created multiple scoring chances throughout the first two periods, but couldn't convert their chances and were shut down in the final frame as the Ice Bears dropped a 3-0 decision to the Peoria Rivermen at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Peoria scored the only goal of the first period on an awkward bounce when JM Piotrowski's crossing pass was deflected into the air, bounced off the top of the Knoxville net and out in front of the crease where Connor Szmul swiped it out of the air and past Logan Flodell at 10:13.

Knoxville had two scoring chances to tie the game before the intermission, but Jack Bostedt stopped Lucas Helland's attempt from in front of the crease and Blake Tosto's shorthanded chance off a crossing pass hit the crossbar and stayed out.

The Rivermen nearly extended the lead in the final minute of the period, but Jarret Kup blocked Griffin Fox's putback attempt off a net mouth scramble after a perimeter shot bounced off Flodell.

Dawson McKinney fed Tyler Williams from behind the net to the slot for a scoring chance, but Bostedt stoped the one-timer in the opening minute of the second. Williams later found Jared Westcott on a stretch pass up the wing, but his shot bounced off Bostedt's pad.

Cory Dennis scored from the right face-off dot at 12:18 to extend Peoria's advantage. The Rivermen made it 3-0 when Peoria's penalty kill generated a two-on-one and Mike Moran beat Flodell top shelf at 17:40. Flodell finished with 25 saves.

The two teams will face off again Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum.







SPHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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