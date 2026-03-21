Marksmen Fall Short to Mayhem in Goaltender Duel

Published on March 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 2-1 to the Macon Mayhem on Friday night.

Through the opening period, neither team saw a puck reach the back of the net, despite the Mayhem outshooting the Marksmen 14-6.

Michael Herrera opened the scoring 1:17 into the middle period, set up by Conor Witherspoon and Khaden Henry to put the Mayhem up 1-0. Alex Cohen blasted home an insurance tally at 7:43, created by Noah Roitman and Jake Goldowski to make it 2-0 through 40 minutes of play.

Ryan Lieth notched his seventh goal of the season off of a faceoff setup by Jordan Henderson and Graeme McCrory at 10:48 to spark a push from Fayetteville, but would end up securing the 2-1 final.

Ryan Kenny turned aside 33-of-35 shot attempts in the Marksmen effort and Josh Boyko stopped 31-of-32 in the Mayhem win.

The rematch between the Marksmen and Mayhem will shift back to North Carolina tomorrow night for Cars Night, with puck drop from the Crown Coliseum set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







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