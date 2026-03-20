Kent and Kuzmich Activated, Atkins and Helland Returned, Ireland Signed Before Friday Home Game

Published on March 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears made several roster transactions ahead of a three-game weekend. Forwards Tim Kent and Ryan Kuzmich have been activated from the injured reserve. Returning forwards Lucas Helland and Mitch Atkins have been signed, and rookie forward Frankie Ireland has been signed to a player tryout. In addition, forwards Jimmy Soper and Davide Gaeta, and defenseman Billy Roche have each been placed on injured reserve.

Kent has played in 36 SPHL games this season for Knoxville, Fayetteville and Birmingham. He was acquired by the Ice Bears in a trade from the Bulls on Feb. 6. He has 13 goals and 31 points on the year overall and 11 points in 11 games for Knoxville.

Kuzmich leads Knoxville with 17 goals this season and is tied for fifth on the team with 28 points. He is second among rookies in the league in goals and fourth in points. He was named the SPHL Player of the Week for Feb. 9-15 after putting up six points in three games that weekend.

Atkins returns to Knoxville after debuting for the Ice Bears during the 2024-25 campaign. He appeared in 52 games, scoring 12 goals and totaling 34 points. He had five points in eight games during the playoffs a year ago. This marks his sixth season in the SPHL and he has also appeared for Pensacola, Vermilion County, Fayetteville, Evansville and Birmingham. He has played 230 career SPHL games, scoring 44 goals and adding 100 assists.

Helland played 42 games during his rookie season a year ago, scoring three goals with seven points and putting up 142 penalty minutes. He began this season in the ECHL with Iowa and played 52 games this season while also serving stints in Rapid City and Adirondack.

Ireland comes to Knoxville after wrapping up his collegiate career at Stonehill College, where he was a three-time captain. He appeared in 124 career games over four seasons, scoring 34 goals and had 83 points.

The Ice Bears host Peoria Friday and Saturday before visiting Fayetteville Sunday afternoon.







SPHL Stories from March 20, 2026

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