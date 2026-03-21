Havoc Return Home with 5-3 Win

Published on March 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc battled through a physical matchup against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, securing a 5-3 win on home ice after a month on the road.

The Dawgs got ahead at 8:18 of the first period when former Havoc forward David Novotny opened the scoring. Extending their lead to 2-0, Roanoke scored again at 12:34. Tensions rose soon after, resulting in a matching pair of roughing minors, which would foreshadow a 98-minute, penalty-rich night.

The second period saw tensions skyrocket. Just 1:14 seconds into the frame, Dom Procopio and a Dawgs forward received minor penalties for roughing. Austin Alger, assisted by Cole Golka, cut Roanoke's lead in half when he scored on a power play. One minute later, Josh Kestner, backed by Austin Alger and Lincoln Erne, put the equalizer into the net. Before the teams went into the second intermission tied at 2-2, several altercations broke out throughout the remainder of the frame, including a fight between Connor Fries and a Roanoke forward.

The Havoc got ahead early in the third period. With the help of Charlie Risk and Jack Jaunich, Josh Kestner put another puck behind the opposing goalie, making a power-play goal. The Dawgs answered on a power play of their own at 4:05, tying the score once more. A large scrum broke out about 40 seconds later, resulting in a total of 42 penalty minutes, including multiple misconducts. Another series of roughing penalties followed at 6:28, filling both sides of the penalty box. Josh Kestner, supported by Dawson Sciarrino and Jack Jaunich, scored a hat trick and secured the game-winning goal at 10:04. Three minutes later, Cole Reginato, assisted by Phil Elgstam, converted on the power play, bringing the score to 5-3 in favor of Huntsville.

Brian Wilson stopped 25-of-28 shots to ensure the win. Huntsville went 3-for-5 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay at home for their next game against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, March 21 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.

by kcook







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