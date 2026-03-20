Müller Returns from ECHL, Finstrom Activated from IR

Published on March 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Gustav Müller has returned from his ECHL call-up with the Orlando Solar Bears. Additionally the team has activated forward Noah Finstrom from the injured reserve.

Müller is in his second professional season in Roanoke, notching 13 goals and 17 assists in 34 games played so far this year with the Dawgs before he was called up to the Solar Bears in February. The six-foot-one forward was previously called up by the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets back on New Year's Day before returning to the Dawgs on January 14. Müller tallied four goals and four assists in 33 games across both ECHL teams.

Finstrom joined the Dawgs early on in his second season in the SPHL, having played for both Huntsville and Knoxville as a rookie in the 2024-25 season. The five-foot-ten forward had one assist through his first six games for Knoxville this year, and combined for nine goals, 16 assists, 13 penalty minutes in 49 games between the Ice Bears and Havoc last season. The New Baltimore, Minnesota native has 11 goals, 12 assists and 19 penalty minutes this year for Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs hit the road this weekend to take on the Huntsville Havoc in a two game weekend set from the Von Braun Center. The first game will be Friday night, March 20 at 8:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single-game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







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