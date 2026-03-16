Thunderbolts Stymied in Third Period in 3-2 Loss to Havoc

Published on March 15, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Tied 2-2, the Havoc were the ones who broke the tie in the third period, as Evansville was unable to rally in a 3-2 loss to the Havoc at Ford Center on Sunday afternoon. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Friday, March 21st against the Quad City Storm at 7:00pm CT.

After another scoreless first period, the Thunderbolts again grabbed the first lead in the early stages of the second period, as Anthony Mollica scored his first professional goal off the rush from Evan Miller and Scott Kirton at 2:46. Unable to extend the lead, the Thunderbolts allowed the tying goal as Dawson Sciarrino scored on a net-front shot deflection at 10:31 to make it a 1-1 game. At 13:23, Kirton finished an impressive passing play from Miller and Aiden MacIntosh to put Evansville back in front 2-1, before the Havoc answered back only 23 seconds later, with Connor Fries putting in a loose puck off a lucky bounce off the end glass to tie the game 2-2 going into the third period. At 8:48, Huntsville's fourth-consecutive power play was converted on, as Sciarrino deflected a shot at the net-front once again for his second goal of the game as the Havoc took their first lead of the day, which stuck at 3-2 as Evansville was unable to find the tying goal with Kristian Stead pulled for the extra attacker. Despite the loss, Evansville still only needs a maximum of 7 points out of the remaining 14 possible to clinch a berth in this year's President's Cup Playoffs.

Kirton finished with a goal and assist, Mollica scored one goal, and Miller tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Stead finished with 21 saves on 24 shots. The Thunderbolts and Havoc do not meet again this regular season, with Huntsville winning the regular season series 4-3.

Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from March 15, 2026

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