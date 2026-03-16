Havoc Bolt Past Evansville in 3-2 Road Win

Published on March 15, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Huntsville Havoc kept pace with the Evansville Thunderbolts, pulling past with a power-play goal in the third period to secure the win.

The first period saw the action slowly pick up. Some pushing and shoving occurred throughout the frame, continuing briefly even after the final whistle of the period. Goalie Alex Proctor, marking his first pro start in the net for the Havoc, blocked all shots coming his way, keeping the frame scoreless.

At 2:46 of the second period, the Thunderbolts got on the board. Dawson Sciarrino, assisted by Lincoln Erne and Kevin Weaver-Vitale, tied the game at 10:31. Evansville took the lead once more at 13:23, extending to 2-1. Just 23 seconds later, Connor Fries, backed by Cole Reginato, answered with the equalizer. Tensions soared after a bodycheck on a Havoc player, resulting in a scrum and matching minor penalties. Neither team found another chance to score, going into the second intermission tied at 2-2.

Both sides put on the pressure in the third period. With the help of Ben Schultheis and Phil Elgstam, Dawson Sciarrino capitalized on the power play after a penalty against the Thunderbolts for delay of game, taking the lead for Huntsville. The Havoc denied all of Evansville's attempts to pull even in the final minutes, locking down the road win.

Alex Proctor stopped 24-of-26 shots to ensure the win during his pro debut. Huntsville went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, March 20 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







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