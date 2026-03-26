Crowe Returned from ECHL, Harley Placed on IR

Published on March 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that defenseman True Crowe has returned from his call-up with the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles. Additionally, forward/defenseman Andrew Harley has been placed on the 14-day IR.

Crowe signed with the Dawgs earlier this month, before heading to the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles the same day. Crowe appeared in three games in Greensboro, producing two assists for the Gargoyles. The six-foot-three defenseman is in his first year of professional hockey. Crowe played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Chatham University (NCAA-DIII). The Greeley, Colorado native appeared in 89 career NCAA games, tallying 10 goals, 31 assists and 124 penalty minutes while at Chatham University.

Harley is in his first full season with the Dawgs, he signed with the team in December of 2024. The Rochester, New York native has appeared in 53 games for the Dawgs, securing four goals, 12 assists and +5 rating this season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back on home ice for their last regular season matchup of the year Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 against Fayetteville. Season ticket packages, playoff packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







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