Rivermen Sign Forward Carson Jones, Waive Brandon Stojcevski

Published on March 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have signed Forward Carson Jones to the active roster, while forward Brandon Stojcevski has been released by the team.

Jones, a native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, has spent the last four years at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, playing at the NCAA-Division III level. Jones played in 38 games and contributed 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists). Jones also played junior hockey with the Springfield Jr. Blues in the NAHL.

Stojcevski, acquired from Quad City by the Rivermen, played in 27 games for the Rivermen and contributed five goals and three assists.

The Rivermen will be back on home ice on Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, against the Evansville Thunderbolts after a Friday road game in Evansville. Saturday's game will face off at 7:15 pm, and Sunday's game will face off at 3:15 pm.







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