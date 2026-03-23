Playoff Packages on Sale March 24

Published on March 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Dawgs have clinched a 2026 President's Cup Playoffs spot! Playoff packages will go on sale Tuesday, March 24 at 10:00 A.M. through the Dawgs front office and online form that will be shared on our website. Packages will be available through March 31. Single game tickets and parking passes will go on sale at a date to be determined.

If you are a season ticket holder or sponsor, you must purchase a playoff package to secure your seats for postseason games.

Playoff package purchasers are required to put a card on file with us; cards will be charged before each home game.

If you do not choose to purchase a playoff package, your seats will be made available to the general public when single game tickets go on sale.

By purchasing a playoff package, you are committing to ALL home playoff games regardless of date, time, opponent, etc. There is a maximum of 13 games.

Current sponsors are also bound to these package details, however their pricing is different and will be communicated via email.

Parking Passes A and C will be accepted for postseason games, along with season-long Club 611 passes.

As a reminder, no ticket vouchers or season ticket exchanges are accepted in the postseason.

Playoff Package Pricing (Adult and Child Pricing is the Same):

Seating Level Price Per Seat Per Game (Playoff Package ONLY) Maximum Cost Per Seat (Playoff Package ONLY)

Ice Level $ 30 $ 390

Ice Deck $ 27 $ 351

Box/Riser $ 24 $ 312

Center Ice $ 20 $ 260

Ends $ 16 $ 208

General Admission $ 13 $ 169







SPHL Stories from March 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.