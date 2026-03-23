Dawgs Add Smith on PTO, Make Two Additional Moves

Published on March 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Sebastian Smith has signed a player tryout contract with the team. Additionally the team has placed forward Matt Dorsey on the 14-day IR and forward Ryan Mahlmeister has been placed on team suspension, the team has retained his rights as he returns back to school.

Smith played five seasons of hockey at Adrian College (ACHA). The Pinckney, Michigan native tallied 102 goals and 89 assists in 156 games. The six-foot forward won the Great Lakes Six championship in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.

Dorsey is in his first season for the Dawgs after playing for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts since March 2023. The six-foot-two center has produced 11 goals and 12 assists in thirty games this season with Roanoke.

Mahlmeister signed with the team in late February and tallied one goal and four assists for the Dawgs. Mahlmeister played four seasons of collegiate hockey at SUNY-Potsdam (NCAA-DIII). The Massapequa, New York native appeared in 96 career NCAA games, tallying 28 goals, 27 assists and 129 penalty minutes while at SUNY-Potsdam.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will be back on home ice for their last regular season matchup of the year Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28 against Fayetteville. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







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