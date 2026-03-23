Ice Flyers to Host Meet & Greet at Bubba's 33 this Wednesday

Published on March 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - Fans will have the opportunity to connect with their favorite Pensacola Ice Flyers players off the ice this Wednesday during a special Meet & Greet event at Bubba's 33. The event will take place from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM on March 25 and is open to all fans.

This relaxed, family-friendly event gives fans the chance to meet players up close, take photos, and collect autographs while enjoying a great atmosphere at one of Pensacola's popular local spots. Whether you're a longtime supporter or new to Ice Flyers hockey, this is a perfect opportunity to engage with the team in a fun and personal setting.

Players will be on-site throughout the evening interacting with fans, signing items, and showing their appreciation for the incredible support from the Pensacola community throughout the season.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, bring their favorite Ice Flyers gear, and take advantage of this unique opportunity to spend time with the team as they continue their push toward the postseason.

Don't miss out, join us Wednesday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Bubba's 33 for an evening of hockey, fans, and fun.







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