Rivermen Clinch First Place After 4-1 Win in Knoxville

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - The Peoria Rivermen (26-16-1) clinched first place in the SPHL and the William B. Coffey Trophy by defeating the Knoxville Ice Bears (25-24-4) 4-1 at Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Saturday. Jack Bostedt made 31 saves, while Jordan Ernst, Trenten Heyde, Braydon Barker, and Griffen Fox scored for Peoria.

With first place secured, the Rivermen will look to build for the final five games of the regular season. Only two weeks remain in the year as the Rivermen get set for a three-in-three weekend against Evansville with Friday (March 27) night's game in Evansville before hosting the Thunderbolts on Saturday and Sunday (March 28, 29) at Carver Arena.

FIRST PERIOD

Knoxville came out much more aggressively in the first period on Saturday night than they did at any point on Friday. They outshot the Rivermen 10-5 in the first period, but Rivermen netminder Jack Bostedt continued to remain solid, stopping all ten shots the Ice Bears sent his way.

SECOND PERIOD

The Rivermen opened the scoring midway through the second period when Alec Baer carried the puck into the offensive zone along the right wing, then circled behind the net. As teammates drove to the crease, Baer held the puck and passed it back to the left point for Jordan Ernst. Ernst skated laterally along the blue line before taking a wrist shot that beat the goalie, marking his third goal of the season. About eight minutes later, Trenton Heyde carried the puck over the Knoxville line and exchanged a quick pass with Mike Moran. Receiving the return pass in the slot, Heyde shot high over Knoxville goaltender Connor Green's glove, scoring the first goal of his professional career and giving Peoria a 2-0 lead.

THIRD PERIOD

Braydon Barker scored in the third period's first five minutes by backhanding a rebound out of mid-air after it deflected off Green's glove. Knoxville responded with their only goal of the weekend a few minutes later in the period, but Jack Bostedt stopped every other chance, including a penalty shot late in the game. Griffen Fox capped the game by scoring into the empty net in the final minutes, securing both the win and the weekend sweep for Peoria.







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