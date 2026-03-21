Havoc Add Forward to Roster

Published on March 21, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announced the signing of forward, Cam Cook, in the midst of a homestand.

Cook, 28, hails from Halifax, Nova Scotia, and brings a well-rounded mix of scoring ability and professional experience to Huntsville. Known for his offensive instincts and versatility, Cook has consistently contributed across multiple leagues throughout his career.

Prior to turning pro, Cook spent two seasons at Niagara University from 2019 to 2021.

Cook began his professional career with the Evansville Thunderbolts during the 2021-22 season, recording an impressive 37 points in 50 games. He followed that performance with 26 points in just 27 games for Evansville in 2022-23, earning opportunities at higher levels with the Savannah Ghost Pirates (ECHL) and Trois-Rivières Lions (ECHL) later that season.

In 2023-24, Cook enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Fayetteville Marksmen, tallying 46 points in 40 games, while also appearing in six games with the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL).

Most recently, Cook has split time between the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Reading Royals (ECHL) over the past two seasons. During the 2024-25 campaign, he posted 11 points in 16 games with Pensacola before adding 13 points in 36 games with Reading. He returned to Reading for the 2025-26 season, appearing in 29 games.

Cook's track record of production and experience across multiple levels makes him a valuable addition as the Havoc continue their push through the remainder of the season.







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