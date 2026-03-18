Rivermen Hit the Road for Weekend Series in Knoxville

Published on March 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (34-16-1) will be hitting the road this week for their final weekend road trip of the regular season to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears (25-22-4) this weekend in Knoxville, TN. The Rivermen are currently in first place in the SPHL standings.

THE DETAILS

Following a bye week the Rivermen will take on Knoxville on Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21, at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Face-off for both games is set for 7:30 ET (6:30 CT). The Rivermen lead the season series against Knoxville 4-1-0.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen are looking to tighten their grip on first place in the SPHL. The Rivermen currently sit 8 points ahead of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, with the Rivermen holding a game in hand. The Rivermen can clinch the William B Coffe Trophy for the second consecutive year in a row with either three points this weekend and both a Roanoke and Evansville loss or four points this weekend coupled with just an Evansville loss.

WEEK IN REVIEW

The Rivermen are coming off a bye week and have used the intervening time to rest, recover, and practice ahead of the final seven games of the regular season.

WHO'S HOT

Goalie Jack Bostedt was key in Peoria's last victory, 3-0 over Pensacola, stopping all 17 shots for his fourth shutout. He is now tied with Nick Latinovich, Stephen Mundinger, and Brian Wilson for most shutouts this season. Bostedt leads SPHL goaltenders in goals-against average (1.62) and save percentage (.947).

RIVERMEN TRANSACTION TRACKER

Peoria made several roster moves this week, signing newcomers Trenten Heyde (D) and Dylan Smith (RW). In addition, Braydon Barker (F) has come off the injured reserve list. Defenseman Josh Martin and forward Daniel Chartrand have been placed on the injured reserve list, and forward Nick Cyprian has been waived.







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