Big Sweep Keeps Storm in Playoff Position

Published on March 18, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Storm swept the Fayetteville Marksmen over the weekend to maintain position in the eighth and final SPHL President's Cup playoff spot. The Storm currently sit in eighth place, one point behind the Knoxville Ice Bears in seventh and three points behind the Birmingham Bulls in sixth.

Saturday the Storm travels to Evansville, Indiana to take on the Thunderbolts before returning home to Vibrant Arena for a 2:00 Sunday matinee. Sunday is Golf Day, featuring putt putt golf holes on the arena concourse. It is the final Pucks and Paws day of the season where dogs can attend for free, there will be postgame yoga on the ice and kids, students, teachers and faculty can take advantage of the Spring Break ticket offer; all kids under 12 and anyone with a student or school ID receive a free ticket at the box office.

Next weekend the Storm travel to Pensacola for a two game series against the Ice Flyers before returning home April 3 and 4 for the final two games of the regular season.

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Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Vibrant Arena box office.

The special group offers suites, party areas, season ticket memberships, and more can be purchased by emailing matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at (309)-277-1364.







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