Game Preview: March 27 vs Quad City

Published on March 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - Fresh off clinching a playoff spot, the Ice Flyers look to strengthen their seeding against the Quad City Storm tonight as they take the ice as the Pensacola Crawdaddies for Crawdaddies Night presented by Fiesta Pensacola.

Secure your seats now

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

TONIGHT'S PROMO INFORMATION

50/50 RAFFLE - ENTER NOW!

Don't miss your chance to get in on the action during our final home weekend of the regular season with the Ice Flyers Foundation 50/50 raffle! The jackpot keeps growing throughout the game, giving one lucky fan the opportunity to take home half the pot while supporting programs that make a real impact right here in our community.

The earlier you enter, the bigger the prize can grow. Purchase your tickets online at iff5050.org (available anywhere in Florida) or stop by our sellers above Sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission. Get in now and be part of something bigger while cheering on the Ice Flyers!

LIVE AND ONLINE JERSEY AUCTIONS

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Crawdaddies history! Our game-worn Crawdaddies jerseys are available now through our online auction on DASH, with bidding open through 7:00 PM on Monday, March 30.

Fans can also take part in the excitement in person with our live auction immediately following the game in Sections 103 and 104. These one-night-only jerseys worn on the ice make for a unique collectible, giving fans the chance to secure a lasting piece of this special night.

Place your bid

SHIRT-OFF-HIS-BACK RAFFLE FEATURING Captain Ethan Price

Take your shot at winning a one-night-only Crawdaddies jersey during tonight's Crawdaddies Night presented by Fiesta Pensacola with our Shirt Off His Back raffle! One lucky fan will win the jersey right off the back of captain #74 Ethan Price as he takes the ice as part of the Pensacola Crawdaddies.

Entries are available online through DASH, so fans can participate from anywhere, and you do not need to be present to win. The winner will be selected at the end of the 2nd intermission and announced on the ribbon during the 3rd period.

The winning fan will have the opportunity to take a photo with the player after the game and get their jersey. Season Ticket Holders can redeem vouchers for free entries at the Coca-Cola Concierge above Section 111.

Purchase Raffle Tickets

JOIN IN ON OUR LIGHT SHOWS!

Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, March 28 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | 7PM | Get Tickets







SPHL Stories from March 27, 2026

Game Preview: March 27 vs Quad City - Pensacola Ice Flyers

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