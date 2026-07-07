Ice Flyers Assistant Coach Justin Stevens Accepts ECHL Opportunity with Reading Royals

Published on July 7, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today that Assistant Coach Justin Stevens has accepted an assistant coaching position with the ECHL's Reading Royals, continuing his coaching career at the next level after a successful season behind the Ice Flyers bench.

Stevens joined the Ice Flyers ahead of the 2025-26 season and quickly became an integral part of the team's success. Working alongside Head Coach Jeremy Gates, Stevens helped guide Pensacola to a 28-21-9 regular-season record, finishing with 65 points and earning a spot in the President's Cup Playoffs.

"Justin made a wonderful impact on our organization from the day he arrived," said Head Coach Jeremy Gates. "His work ethic, hockey insight, and ability to connect with our players helped our culture shift and made us competitive every night. While we're certainly going to miss having him in our organization and on the bench, this is a tremendous opportunity, and wish him and his family nothing but success and the very best."

Before arriving in Pensacola, Stevens built a reputation as a dedicated coach with a strong understanding of player development. His attention to detail, preparation, and passion for teaching made him a valuable asset throughout the season.

"On behalf of the entire Ice Flyers organization, we'd like to thank Justin for everything he brought to our team this season," said Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "His commitment to our players and our organization helped lay the foundation for a successful year. We wish him nothing but the best with the Reading Royals and know he'll continue to make an impact."







SPHL Stories from July 7, 2026

Ice Flyers Assistant Coach Justin Stevens Accepts ECHL Opportunity with Reading Royals - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.