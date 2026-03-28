Marksmen Fall to Dawgs in Weekend Opener

Published on March 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 6-1 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night.

Noah Finstrom buried home a loose puck on a net front scramble 2:07 into the first period, on a play created by Travis Broughman and Gustav Muller to put the Dawgs up 1-0. After being left open, Khristian Acosta wired home a cross-ice feed from Joe Widmar and Tim Manning, making it 2-0, rounding out the first period scoring.

John Moncovich put the Marksmen on the board, rifling a shot from the left wing side, off a feed from Blake Humphrey, just 18 seconds into the middle period, making it 2-1. Travis Broughman struck at 4:38, off of assists from Gustav Muller and Alex Wilkins to extend the lead 3-1. Broughman added his second tally of the night at 11:29, on a power play, with helpers coming from Joe Widmar and Matt O'Dea to make it 4-1. Dominikis Marcinkevics capitalized on a one-timer from the top of the left circle at 12:34, set up by Joe Widmar and John Aonso, rounding out the second period 5-1.

Dominikis Marcinkevics capitalized on a bad bounce at 1:05 of the third period, assisted by Ryan Reifler and Alex Wilkins for the lone period goal, securing the 6-1 final.

The Marksmen will face the Dawgs again tomorrow night, with puck drop from the Berglund Center set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Thursday, April 2nd to host the Macon Mayhem for Salute to Service presented by Soldiers First Real Estate. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







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