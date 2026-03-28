Widmar Breaks Record as Dawgs Dominate Marksmen in 6-1 Victory

Published on March 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (30-20-5) put together a complete team effort in a 6-1 rout of the Fayetteville Marksmen (21-26-7) on Friday night at Berglund Center. Joe Widmar cemented himself in franchise history, recording three assists to reach 73 points on the season and break Nick Ford's single-season points record.

Widmar took a backseat early as teammate Noah Finstrom opened the scoring at the 2:07 mark of the first period, finishing feeds from Travis Broughman and Gustav Müller.

After a back-and-forth stretch, Khristian Acosta netted his fourth goal of the season, his first since returning from an ECHL loan to the Worcester Railers. The former Marksman provided what would stand as the game-winning goal, giving the Dawgs a 2-0 lead.

Roanoke entered the first intermission ahead on the scoreboard and holding a 17-5 advantage in shots on goal department.

Fayetteville found its lone bright spot when John Moncovich scored just 18 seconds into the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Roanoke quickly regained control.

Over the next 11 minutes, Broughman struck twice to extend the lead to 4-1. His first came on a wing slap shot set up by Müller and Alex Wilkins, while his second was a top-shelf one-timer off feeds from Widmar and Matt O'Dea.

That assist tied Widmar with Ford for the single-season points record, but he wasn't done.

Exactly 55 seconds later, Widmar set up Dominiks Marcinkevics for a one-timer goal, breaking the record and pushing the Dawgs' lead to 5-1.

The Northbrook, Illinois native, in just his second season with Roanoke, leads the SPHL with 73 points. Widmar sits two assists shy of tying Ford's single-season assist record and three goals shy of matching Mac Jansen's single-season goal mark.

Marcinkevics added another goal in the third period to seal the 6-1 victory. A member of Roanoke's 2023 President's Cup championship team, he returned to the Star City after a two-year hiatus playing in the ECHL and FPHL.

Defensively, Roanoke limited Fayetteville to just 11 shots through the first 40 minutes and 23 total shots on the night.

In net, Austyn Roudebush made his 224th career appearance, tying Peter Di Salvo's SPHL record for most games played by a goaltender. With one more appearance, Roudebush will set a new league mark.

The Rail Yard Dawgs play their final home regular-season game on Saturday, March 28 at 7:05 p.m. EST against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Berglund Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are available through the Dawgs' front office, and single-game tickets are on sale online and at Berglund Center box office.







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