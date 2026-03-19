Marksmen Add Forward Will White, Goaltender John Werber

Published on March 19, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday the signings of forward Will White and goaltender John Werber.

White, 24, completed his fourth and final season for Alvernia University (NCAA III), logging two goals and seven assists in 25 games played.

Throughout those four seasons with the Wolves, the Scotch Plains, New Jersey native posted six goals and 17 assists through 84 games played.

Werber, 24, started with the Indiana Sentinels of the FPHL, posting a .892 save percentage and 4.01 goals against average.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the New Rochelle, New York native spent four seasons with SUNY-Potsdam (NCAA III). Through 27 games with the Bears, Werber posted a .911 save percentage and 3.24 goals against average.

The Marksmen hit the road on Friday, March 20, to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Centreplex is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns to home action on Saturday, March 21 to host the Macon Mayhem for Cars Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







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