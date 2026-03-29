Havoc Fight off Bulls, Win Weekend Series

Published on March 29, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc controlled the tempo against the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night, sealing a 2-1 win during the last home game of the regular season and keeping the Joe Stroud Memorial Yellowhammer in Huntsville.

Tensions peaked right to the start of the first period, seeing three fights within three minutes. At 13:36, Austin Alger got the Havoc on the board with the help of Frank Trazzera and Ben Schultheis. Four minutes later, Dawson Sciarrino, assisted by Josh Kestner and Gio Procopio scored the game-winning goal before the first intermission.

The second period saw a fierce back-and-forth battle, but neither the Havoc nor the Bulls scored. Both teams created quality chances, pushing the puck between opposing offensive zones and making each 12 shots on goal.

Fast hockey followed in the final period. The Bulls cut the deficit in half at 11:09, making it a one-goal game with just nine minutes left to play. Pulling their goalie, Birmingham tried to find a late equalizer, but Huntsville sucessfully blocked every attempt, winning the final game on home ice of the season.

Brian Wilson stopped 33-of-34 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Sunday, March 29 against the Macon Mayhem at the Macon Centreplex.

by kcook







SPHL Stories from March 29, 2026

Havoc Fight off Bulls, Win Weekend Series - Huntsville Havoc

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