End of an Era: Huntsville Havoc Captain Dom Procopio Retires After Five Memorable Seasons

Published on June 15, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After five unforgettable seasons in Huntsville, captain Dom Procopio has announced his retirement from professional hockey, bringing to a close a chapter defined by leadership, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the organization.

Since arriving in Huntsville ahead of the 2021 season, Procopio became a fixture on the ice and in the locker room. Over 258 games, he recorded 86 points while accumulating 388 penalty minutes, numbers that tell only part of the story. While the points showcased his ability to contribute, the penalty minutes reflected a player who was never afraid to stand up for his teammates and do whatever was necessary for the crest on the front of his jersey.

In 2023, Procopio's impact was recognized when he was named captain of the Havoc. It was a role he embraced wholeheartedly, leading by example every night and setting the standard for work ethic, accountability, and toughness.

Perhaps one of the most special moments of his career came in 2024 when his younger brother, Gio Procopio, joined the Havoc. For two seasons, the brothers had the opportunity to share the ice together, creating memories that extended far beyond wins, losses, and statistics. For Dom, wearing the captain's "C" while skating alongside family made the final chapters of his career even more meaningful.

Teammates came and went throughout his five years in Huntsville, but Procopio remained a constant presence. Whether blocking shots, dropping the gloves when needed, or delivering a timely play in a big moment, he earned the respect of everyone around him through his consistency and selflessness.

While every player's career eventually reaches its final buzzer, saying goodbye is never easy. Procopio leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured solely by points or games played. His leadership helped shape the culture of the locker room, and his passion for the game left a lasting impression on teammates, coaches, and fans alike.

"Thank you from the little kid who always wanted to be a hockey player. Thank you from the teenager who was always cut and looked over. Thank you from the young man who came to this city immature with hair down to his shoulders and was trying to prove himself. Thank you for everything. You've made my dreams come true," Procopio added.

As the Havoc move forward, they do so knowing they were fortunate to have one of the organization's most respected leaders wear the captain's "C." Dom Procopio's playing career may be over, but his impact on the Huntsville Havoc will be remembered for years to come.

Thank you, Captain.







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End of an Era: Huntsville Havoc Captain Dom Procopio Retires After Five Memorable Seasons - Huntsville Havoc

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