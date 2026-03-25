Mayhem Sign Defenseman Goukler Ahead of Crucial Weekend

Published on March 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that the team has signed defenseman Davis Goukler to a PTO.

Goukler, 24, from Cumming, Ga., aims to make his professional debut with the Mayhem this weekend after concluding his senior year at NCAA division-III Utica University. He recorded a career high 10 points this season (1 g, 9 a) with a +15 rating through 27 games.

Prior to transferring for his senior year, he played three seasons at NCAA division-I University of Alaska Anchorage, where he was a teammate of former Mayhem defenseman Caleb Huffman. Over three seasons in Alaska, Goukler played in 63 games, recording nine points (4 g, 5 a).

Before beginning his collegiate career, he played parts of four seasons for the NAHL's Shreveport Mudbugs, where he was a two year teammate of Mayhem forward Conor Witherspoon. In 163 games for Shreveport, Goukler recorded 46 points (7 g, 39 a).

The Mayhem close out their regular season home schedule this weekend with a three-game set, beginning with Cherry Blossom Night against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, March 27 at 7 p.m. Secure your seat at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from March 25, 2026

Mayhem Sign Defenseman Goukler Ahead of Crucial Weekend - Macon Mayhem

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