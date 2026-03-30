Tyler Stewart Signed by Mayhem for Playoff Push

Published on March 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Monday that the team has signed forward Tyler Stewart following a successful waiver claim.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have waived forward Max Messier.

Stewart, 24, from Lower Burrell, Pa., was waived by the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday and claimed by the Mayhem. He joins the team for their playoff push in Fayetteville to close out the regular season.

In eight games with Knoxville, Stewart had five points (2 g, 3 a) including two multi-point outings.

Stewart established a reputation as a consistent scorer in college at NCAA division-III UMass-Dartmouth, where he finished his four years in the top-10 of all major statistical categories in school history. In 104 games, Stewart recorded 133 points (63 g, 70 a).

The Mayhem close out their regular season this weekend with a three-game set in Fayetteville against the Marksmen, where the Mayhem control their own destiny to enter the SPHL's Presidents Cup Playoffs.







SPHL Stories from March 30, 2026

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