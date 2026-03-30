SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on March 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:

Quad City's Jake MacDonald

Quad City's Jake MacDonald has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 277, Quad City at Pensacola, played on Saturday, March 28.

MacDonald was assessed a minor penalty for kneeing at 12:52 of the second period.

MacDonald will miss Quad City's game against Huntsville on Friday.







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