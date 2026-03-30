SPHL Announces Suspension
Published on March 30, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:
Quad City's Jake MacDonald
Quad City's Jake MacDonald has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 277, Quad City at Pensacola, played on Saturday, March 28.
MacDonald was assessed a minor penalty for kneeing at 12:52 of the second period.
MacDonald will miss Quad City's game against Huntsville on Friday.
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