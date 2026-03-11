Thunderbolts Host Lilo and Stitch Night, Sunday Funday Games this Weekend

Published on March 11, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The march to the playoffs is in full swing for the Evansville Thunderbolts, with 6 of their final 9 regular season games on Ford Center ice, continuing with this upcoming Friday's Lilo and Stitch Night against Knoxville and Sunday Funday against the Huntsville Havoc.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts hit a rough patch in their two games in Knoxville, losing 3-0 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday, Seth Bernard scoring the lone goal for Evansville on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon against Macon, the Thunderbolts battled through the fatigue of three-consecutive three-game weekends to salvage a 2-1 win over the Mayhem, goals scored by Evan Miller and Scott Kirton.

The Week Ahead:

We're heading on a Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride this Friday, March 13th at the Ford Center! Join us for our last specialty jersey night of the season - Lilo & Stitch jersey night! Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm! It's Sunday Funday! Come celebrate your Sunday with us on March 15th at 3:00 pm for all the fun at the Thunderbolts game! Doors open at 2:15! Enjoy an inflatable slide in the lobby brought to you by Legendary Inflatables! All game long we will be offering $3 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda!

Coming Soon:

Bring your dog to an Evansville Thunderbolts game for only $5! Join us for our annual Pucks & Paws game on Saturday, March 21st against the Quad City Storm! Purchase a dog/human tickets here: bit.ly/Pucks-Paws26. Dog races will happen during the first intermission! Adoptable dogs from Warrick Country Humane Society, Humane Society of Henderson County, and NewHope Rescue & Adoption will be in the lobby so you can take home a furry friend!

Scouting the Opponent:

Knoxville Ice Bears:

Record: 24-21-4, 52 Points, 7th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Ryan Kuzmich (17 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Tyler Williams (32 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Stephen Mundinger (14-10-3, .931 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs KNX: 2-2

Jason Brancheau scored twice and Jared Westcott scored once in Knoxville's 3-0 win over Evansville on Friday night. In their 4-1 win on Saturday, Tyler Stewart, Kyle Soper, Dawson McKinney, and Davide Gaeta each scored one goal.

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 25-18-6, 56 Points, T-4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Austin Alger (22 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Austin Alger (44 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brian Wilson (19-14-5, .923 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs HSV: 3-2-1

The Havoc fell short in a low-scoring 2-1 game to the Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night, with Phil Elgstam scoring their lone goal. On Saturday, Huntsville got revenge in an even-lower scoring game, 1-0 the final score for Huntsville in a shootout over Roanoke with Elgstam, Cole Golka and Connor Galloway scoring in the shootout. The Havoc will play in Knoxville this Saturday night before traveling to Evansville for Sunday's game.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Rapid City - ECHL)

- 33 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 P, 14 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 17 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 6 PIM

- Keanan Stewart (Tahoe - ECHL)

- 4 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

-Fri. 3/6: F Killian Rowlee signed to professional tryout (PTO)

-Thur. 3/5: F Sean Bunting signed to standard contract

